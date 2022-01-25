Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh mourns

Ace Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has reportedly lost her stepmother, who represented her mother in her life.

This was alleged by Instagram blogger Cutie Julls, who revealed that Tonto Dikeh’s stepmother passed away on the 16th January 2022.

However, Tonto Dikeh is yet to announce the sad news on her Instagram page and has rarely been on social media for a while, as her last post is dated 13th January.

The post read:

“Actress Tonto Dikeh loses her step mom whom until her demise has been “her mother” for almost all her life. She passed away on January 16th this year.May her beautiful soul rest in peace”

Friends and well wishers have taken to the comment section to commiserate with the actress.