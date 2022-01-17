“Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing rituals” – Music producer, Samklef

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Nigerian singer turned music producer, Samklef, has said that Nollywood movies are at the roots of  the strange trend of young boys opting to perform diabolical rituals in order to get rich very quick.

Samklef Nollywood young boys do rituals

According to the “Molowo Noni” crooner, Nollywood movies are influencing these young boys to go into money rituals, because majority of the content in those films centre around ritual practices.

While taking to his Twitter page on Sunday to write about this, Samklef stated;

“Igbo Nolly wood , English and yoruba movie are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep promoting fetish stuff in all their movies.

Nigeria movies producer can do better. Everything must no be based on juju and religion.”

Refer to his post below:

