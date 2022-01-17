“Nothing shall take our lives this year” – Reality star, Tuoyo says after surviving car crash (Video)

Popular reality TV star, Tuoyo Ideh, have given praises to God after narrowly surviving a ghastly car crash, which deeply wrecked his personal ride.

Tuoyo Ideh, who once opted for an artificial hair for his bald head months back, expressed his underlying love ans gratitude to God, following his narrow escape in the car crash.

While taking to his Instagram to assure his fans and followers of his safety, Tuoyo Ideh shared a video of his damaged Mercedes Benz while dropping a note of survival and perseverance going forward as well in the caption.

He wrote on his page:

“Thank God for life , and everyone that was with me😩😩👏👏👏👏. Nothing shall take our life this year in Jesus name Amen🙏😩😩😩😩”

See video below;