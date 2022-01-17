TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video…

“Nothing shall take our lives this year” – Reality star, Tuoyo says after surviving car crash (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular reality TV star, Tuoyo Ideh, have given praises to God after narrowly surviving a ghastly car crash, which deeply wrecked his personal ride.

Reality star, Tuoyo Ideh shared Thanksgiving after surviving ghastly car crash

Tuoyo  Ideh, who once opted for an artificial hair for his bald head months back, expressed his underlying love ans gratitude to God, following his narrow escape in the car crash.

READ ALSO

Comedian, MC Edo Pikin and family storms church with big Ram…

“Michael go punch your face, abort mission” — Reactions…

While taking to his Instagram to assure his fans and followers of his safety, Tuoyo Ideh shared a video of his damaged Mercedes Benz while dropping a note of survival and perseverance going forward as well in the caption.

He wrote on his page:

“Thank God for life , and everyone that was with me😩😩👏👏👏👏. Nothing shall take our life this year in Jesus name Amen🙏😩😩😩😩”

See video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video of Olakunle…

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Married man laments over his wife’s constant demand for payment before s*x

Drama as groom-to-be impregnates wedding event planner

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Let’s fix the boy child” – Okon Lagos cries out, says ritualists are no longer…

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

Pastor massages his saliva on face of member during service (Video)

“Where do I go? Who do I turn to?” – Singer, Simi laments

‘My husband has never been intimidated by anything about me’ – Actress…

Comedian, MC Edo Pikin and family storms church with big Ram and gifts for…

Romantic moment Toyin Abraham surprised her husband with a private performance…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More