OAP Nkubi’s wife, Vivian narrates embarrassing encounter with some fans at the market (Video)

Vivian, the wife of popular media personality, OAP Nkubi has narrated an embarrassing experience with some fans at the market.

In a video which the WAZOBIA TV presenter shared on his official Instagram page, his wife narrated how some people who met her at the market described her husband as a “dwarf”.

The wife noted that when people meet her at the market and try to describe her husband; instead of calling his name, they use derogatory words to describe him.

Vivian then pleaded with Nigerians to stop while stating that it is embarrassing and rude as well

OAP Nkubi, however, noted that the unflattering words no longer bother him as he has gotten used to them.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Nkubi wrote;

“Wify’s encounter with a few people that notices her in the public.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Watch the video below: