TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a…

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out…

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only…

OAP Nkubi’s wife, Vivian narrates embarrassing encounter with some fans at the market (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Vivian, the wife of popular media personality, OAP Nkubi has narrated an embarrassing experience with some fans at the market.

In a video which the WAZOBIA TV presenter shared on his official Instagram page, his wife narrated how some people who met her at the market described her husband as a “dwarf”.

OAP Nkubi' wife narrates embarrassing encounter with some fans at the market

READ ALSO

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu celebrates her 57th birthday (Photos)

They bullied me, said I would remain single for life, but…

The wife noted that when people meet her at the market and try to describe her husband; instead of calling his name, they use derogatory words to describe him.

Vivian then pleaded with Nigerians to stop while stating that it is embarrassing and rude as well

OAP Nkubi, however, noted that the unflattering words no longer bother him as he has gotten used to them.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Nkubi wrote;

“Wify’s encounter with a few people that notices her in the public.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a soldier

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only human”…

Corps member, Princess Odume who was arrested for allegedly hacking boyfriend to…

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents have same surname

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

Regina Daniels exposes her chats with Jaruma over kayanmata deal (Screenshots)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

OAP Nkubi’s wife, Vivian narrates embarrassing encounter with some fans at the…

Mo Abudu Become Grandmother For The Second Time, Shares Adorable Photo

“If you need more success, increase your number of women” – BBNaija star,…

Fashion designer, Yomi Casual acquires brand new SUV as birthday gift (Video)

I’ve not had s3x for more than a year now — Actress, Kemi Afolabi laments

WizKid’s 3rd baby mama, Jada P, speaks on his rumored love affair with…

“Social media is a market place” – Jym Lyke reveals why he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More