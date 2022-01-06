TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant…

“Old things are past all things are become new” – reactions as Tolani Baj and Vee end their longtime feud

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija season 5 stars, Vee Iye and Tolanibaj have finally ended their beef as the two were spotted in a viral video dancing to Burna Boy’s song.

Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj

Recall that the two lockdown housemates had a heated argument during the Big Brother Naija reunion show, over their alterations with Neo and Prince during the reality tv show.

READ ALSO

Reality star, Vee unfollows Neo Akpofure on Instagram amid…

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams finally end two-year beef

During the reunion show, Prince had said that Tolani Baj who was his love interest during the reality tv show, made a romantic move at Vee’s love interest, Neo.

Vee Iye
Vee Iye

In her response, Tolani stated that she only made passes at Neo because she wanted to make Prince jealous.

Her words,

“I wanted to use Neo to make you jealous and show you how a man is supposed to be because you are not a man”.

This, however, didn’t seat well with Vee who finds it embarrassing that Tolani could try to seduce her boyfriend.

As a result of this Vee threw a pillow at Tolani and asked her to fuck off because she is bitter.

Tolani in her response said,

“I will teach you that I’m not your mate. We will meet at the hotel. When you see Tolanibaj, you will go another way. I want to smack you on live TV”.

However, the two have quashed their beef and settled for peace. This was so as they were spotted together on the dance floor vibing to Burna Boy’s song.

A fan identified as Tope_salami wrote: “It’s a good thing! Old things are passed away!”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Sylvester Oromoni’s mother breaks down in tears after Lagos govt…

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK…

Heartwarming moment Destiny Etiko welcomed her mother into her newly-built…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Husband accuses wife of cheating on him after seeing size of son’s joystick

“He says I love you so many times a day” – Linda Ikeji gushes…

“There are many mysteries” – Daddy Freeze says as he leaks…

“Most don’t understand how far I’ve come in this life journey” – Boma says…

“Kwasia to anyone who thinks I don’t deserve all that I enjoy”…

Actress, Iyabo Oko reportedly resurrects 3-hours after already pronounced dead…

Davido celebrates as he finally moves into his Banana Island mansion (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More