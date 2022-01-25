Omashola welcomes baby with fiancee (Video)

Reality TV star, Omashola Oburoh has announced the birth of his bouncing baby boy with his fiancee.

The Big Brother Naija star took to his official Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday, 25th January to announce the good news to his fans.

The news of the birth of his baby boy was trailed with lots of congratulatory messages from his friends, colleagues and fans.

Omashola had previously wowed Nigerians after he proposed to his lover underwater.

The ex-Pepperdem housemate later hinted to the public that he was expecting a baby with his fiancee and not too long after that, the baby arrived.

Sharing a video that depicts celebration, he wrote: “It’s a boy.”

See the video below: