“One of the most toxic things I have done is ignore the bad in people because I love them” – Tonto Dikeh reveals

By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress and enterpreneur, Tonto Dikeh,  has revealed one of the most toxic things, she has ever done.

She stated that one of the toxic things she has done is that she ignored the bad in someone because she loved them.

Tonto in a post on her Instagram page stated that at some point in her life she overlooked the bad character in some people because she loved them.

The mother of one described this attitude as one of the most toxic things she has ever done.

She also advised her fans and followers not to be like her.

Her words,

“One of the most toxic things I have ever done is ignore the bad in someone because I love them…. Don’t be me”.

See below,

