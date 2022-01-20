TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill has taken to Instagram to shower praises on his beautiful wife, Rosy Meurer.

The father of two who welcomed his first son with Rosy a few months ago, shared lovely photos of himself and his wife.

Sharing the photos via his official Instagram page, Olakunle Churchill emphasized about the power of his wife’s smile.

According to Churchill, seeing his wife smile can fix his day and make him smile on a bad day.

“One smile from you can fix my day”, Olakunle Churchill wrote.

Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s relationship made headlines following their decision to get married, despite referring to themselves as brothers and sisters.

Olakunle, who was previously married to actress Tonto Dikeh, however insisted that Rosy is the love of his life.

