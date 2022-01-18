“Osun beware of FAKES!” — Davido drags cousin, Dele Adeleke over aspiration for governorship position

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Popular singer, Davido has recently dragged his cousin, Dele Adeleke over his aspiration to become the next governor of Osun state.

The 29-year-old song-writer had posted a photo of his cousin, Dele, carrying a provisional clearance certificate from the Peoples Democratic Party on his Twitter page.

Davido drags cousin Dele Adeleke over Osun governorship aspiration

According to Davido, his cousin Dele Adeleke, had really struggled academically while in school, while finally graduating with a Second Class (Lower Division) “2:2” from the University.

He also added that his cousin is ‘forming’ an intellectual and has never built anything on his own in his life.

In his words;

“Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES!”

See his tweet below:

