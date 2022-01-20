TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him…

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs girl

“Otedola with the money, Uche with the bra” – Uche Maduagwu says, brags over being most talked about movie star

Entertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actor and self-acclaimed ‘biggest’ influencer, Uche Maduagwu has recently taken to social media to brag about his status, while raining praises on himself.

The controversial actor recently called himself the ‘most talked about movie star in Africa, and the biggest brand influencer.’

“Otedola with the money, Uche with the bra” — Uche Maduagwu praises himself, brags about his status

READ ALSO

“Focus on your career and red bra” – Anita…

“There are many mysteries” – Daddy Freeze…

Uche Maduagwu further claimed that he have been paid 4.8 millionaire to promote a movie, which eventually went on to generate a whooping 300million naira in profit in cinemas nationwide.

He wrote on his Instagram page, while sharing a photo of himself wearing a red bra;

“I am the most talked about movie star for Africa, biggest brand Influencer, 4.8 million Naira to promote a cinema 2021 biggest film that eventually made over 300 million Naira in profit. Vote TeamRed for President 2023, Otedola with the money, Uche with the Bra”

Refer to his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him money

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam question in…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs girl

I killed US-bound doctor, Obidike because he tried to have gay s*x with me…

Rev. Uma Ukpai shares his experience with his wife, a night to their wedding

Man narrates how a lady’s sense of entitlement made her lose her…

Singer Seyi Shay gets engaged while heavily pregnant

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Otedola with the money, Uche with the bra” – Uche Maduagwu says, brags over…

“A hustling man needs a hustling girlfriend, not a patient one” – Nigerian man…

AFCON 2021: “Eguavoen won’t be entitled to earn salary, only match…

Lady pours water on boyfriend who proposed to her in the middle of the road…

Wife threatens husband after he fell in love with housemaid and married her,…

BBNaija star, Omashola and his fiancee expecting first child (Video)

“There’s a code in your first sperm, it contains your destiny” — Mummy G.O tells…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More