TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

“Over 80% of us are guilty of infidelity” – Delta chief says in support of Sammie Okposo

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Delta chieftain, Olorogun Paul Akpor, the Ohwo Avwo Gan of Olomu Kingdom, has given his two cents on the viral cheating scandal of popular gospel minister, Sammie Okposo.

Paul Akpor, in a post on his social media page stated that 80% of married men are guilty of infidelity.

According to him most men who cheat on their wives are not caught that is why they still have bragging rights.

READ ALSO

Infidelity: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo deletes Instagram…

Sammie Okposo to perform at Tope Alabi’s concert…

Recall that Sammie Okposo recently admitted to cheating on his wife, Ozioma, and publicly apologized to her.

In reaction to this, Paul Akpor, a traditional ruler, have revealed that over 80% of men are guilty of cheating on their wives.

He wrote,

“Over 80% of us are guilty with various degrees of infidelity. We only have bragging rights bcos, we ‘ve not been caught red-handed. Okposo on my mind.”

See below,

Delta Chief, Olorogun Paul Akpor
Delta Chief, Olorogun Paul Akpor
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

“Over 80% of us are guilty of infidelity” – Delta chief says…

“Buhari administration has achieved more than the US government in terms of…

Bobrisky postpones N800M mansion’s housewarming party, after lady copied his…

Infidelity: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts

Kanye West to reportedly hire homeless people as fashion models for his next…

‘What anyone thinks of me is totally baseless’ – Actress Dayo Amusa

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More