“Paid 7 rain makers so I can clean” – Cubana ChiefPriest wows netizens as heavy rain hits his business place (Video)

By Peter

Celebrity barman, Cubana ChiefPriest has generated mixed reactions on Saturday, after he revealed he paid 7 rain makers to ensure a heavy downpour at his business place, so he could clean up dust.

Majority of comments, mostly from residents in the area backed the socialite after a video showing heavy rain outpouring at his business place located in Owerri, Imo state.

Cubana ChiefPriest says he paid 7 rain makers to make it rain at his business place

More so, many netizens attested to have witnessed the event, leaving skeptics of his statement hanging.

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself standing under the heavy downpour as his workers are seen in action too.

“Paid 7 Rain Makers To Send Down Some Heavy Rain So I Can Clean. Saturdays Are For Clean Up, F**k It Dust Don Too Much. Dem No Dey Call Me ChiefPriest For Mouth If 1 Want It I Get It,” he captioned the video.

