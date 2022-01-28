TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, has dished out a scary message to Yahoo boys.

The clergy man while urging them to repent during a sermon, noted that Yahoo boys are not different from thieves and armed robbers.

“Let me tell all this Yahoo boys, stop. You can’t be defrauding people everyday. When you Yahoo somebody, it’s stealing. Coat it anyhow, it’s stealing. Most people, all their retirement benefits, you take it at once. Stop!! If you are in this church. It’s is a demonic, satanic way of getting money.

“You scam people to buy a car, you will have an accident with that car. Policemen, If you take bribe from Yahoo boys, that money will kill you. Arrest them, jail them when you find them.”

