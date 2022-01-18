“People go die and people go miss” – Music producer, Samklef speaks on 2023 elections

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Popular music producer and singer, Samuel Oguachuba also known as Samklef, has predicted death and gloom for many people, ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a post on social micro-blogging platform Twitter, which he posted on Monday January 17, Samklef stated that a lot of people would die and others will go missing because of the elections.

Samklef predicts death for many people at 2023 elections

According to him, the year 2023 would be a “desperate time”.

Samklef wrote on his official Twitter page;

“Just know this. People go die gan and people go miss. 2023 Desperate time.”

The presidential, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives elections are slated to hold in 2023 and many candidates are already coming out to declare their intentions to contest for the various political offices.

