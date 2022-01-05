TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has called out people who are more concerned about her private life, rather than her achievements.

Toke took to Twitter to narrate how people are only curious about who she sleeps with and not her hard work and accomplishments.

Toke warned that she wouldn’t want to start the year with such topics, and wouldn’t let what she has suffered to build over the years be reduced to lies.

According to her, she has always overlooked gossips, thinking they would get tired and reality would speak for itself, but she can no longer keep mute about the dirty talks about her.

Toke lamented that she could start a business, empower her community, or even find a cure for cancer, but no one would talk about that, unless the story is about who she’s sleeping with.

