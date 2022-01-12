“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson pleads, promises to make his marriage work

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Sandra Iheuwa’s husband and Royal Hair Boss, Steve Thompson, has apologized to Nigerians over his uncouth outburst on his wife.

Sandra Iheuwa and Steve Thompson
Sandra Iheuwa and Steve Thompson

Steve took to his Instagram page in the wee hours of Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, and apologized for berating his wife, Sandra, on social media following their 24 hours separation.

He also revealed that he is currently on vacation in Paris to get some air and visit beautiful places.

Recall that Steve Thompson, had earlier shared a cryptic post about his wife, Sandra, who happens to be Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, stating that she married for social media not to keep a home.

In his words:

“This guy said ,you will love it in Monaco , I came from Paris this morning to see. Kindly pardon my outburst on Sunday here on Instagram, some bloggers were writing nonsense about my person”.

“Alot will be worked on , being a better person is the best thing that can happen to anyone, all will be well”.

“I came to Paris to get some air this morning, decided to visit the beautiful Monaco this evening. Be positive about life ,thats the only way forward”.

See below,

Steve Thompson
Steve Thompson
