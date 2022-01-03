TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress,…

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in…

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days…

Police finally breaks silence on alleged attempted kidnap of singer, Teni

Entertainment
By Shalom

The Rivers state police command has debunked reports that singer, Teni narrowly evaded being kidnapped in Degema, Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Recall, an eyewitness had claimed that Teni was almost kidnapped during her concert if not for the intervention of her bouncers.

READ ALSO

Singer, Teni narrowly escapes alleged kidnapping attempt…

I learnt kidnapping from watching actor Zubby Michael in…

Contrary to this claim, the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Iringe Grace Koko said it was not a kidnap attempt.

She revealed that some hoodlums created a scene during the concert and security operatives consequently fired shots to arrest the situation.

Koko revealed that the miscreants had a “free for all moment”, but the timely intervention of the security operatives curbed the mayhem.

The singer has also come out herself to debunk reports of escaping kidnap attempt.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh…

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in Ogun State…

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

“You raped Matilda Hipsy, I didn’t talk” – Shatta Wale…

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

Why we released the suspected students – Police opens up following release…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Police finally breaks silence on alleged attempted kidnap of singer, Teni

You will go to hell if you wear weavon or wigs – Evangelist warns

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

James Brown celebrates his father on his birthday

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More