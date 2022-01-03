Portable’s “Zazoo zeh” song is overhyped – Reality star, Nina Ivy says, fans react (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

BBNaija 2018 ex-housemate, Nina Ivy in a video shared online has stated that singer Portable’s song “Zazoo Zeh” is overhyped.

Reality star Nina Ivy says Portable's"Zazoo Zeh" song is overhyped

Recall that Portable, blew up in the Nigerian music industry following the release of his hit song “Zazoo Zeh” featuring veteran singer, Olamide and dancer Poco Lee.

However, Nina Ivy, who now resides in Atlanta, USA revealed that the “Zazoo Zeh” song is being overhyped by Nigerians while adding that she doesn’t know what the song actually means.

Nina Ivy says singer, Portable's Zazoo Zeh song is overhyped

“So I feel like you guys are overhyping this song because I have been trying so hard to understand what this guy is saying there, it is not working,” she said in the video shared on her page.

Sharing the video, the reality TV star also captioned it; “What does this song mean, exactly coz hmm.”

Watch video:

Below are some reactions from Netizens…

@_eromosele1 wrote: “She isn’t even lying, wonder why una dey abuse her..”

@billionaireafrica: “Must we hatee? Spread only love biko”

@abycandi wrote: “Madam keep quiet d music isn’t for everybody”

@karomzsignature wrote: “I’m with you my sister..I’ve been trying to even make it sound nice in my ear”

@infodowieblue wrote: “So true, over hype. The song isn’t just working.”

