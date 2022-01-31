Reactions as 71-year-old man reveals why he dug his own grave

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 70-year-old man simply identified as Mr. Leo has narrated why he dug his own grave ahead of his burial.

Reports gathered that the aged man made resources available for his burial because the poor members of his community find it financially difficult to bury people who just died.

Mr Leo disclosed during an interview that he dug his grave and bought his casket so that his corpse won’t be a burden to anyone.

Apart from the provision of his grave and casket, Mr Leo also made available enough drinks that will be used to entertain all the guests that would grace his burial ceremony.

According to AfriMaxTV, Leo, who has nine wives also paid for his pallbearers, and had said that he has been using his time to celebrate the remaining days he has on earth.

