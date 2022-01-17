Reactions as Taraba university student graduates at 19 as a virgin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Taraba State University student, Justina Dauda, has expressed her gratitude to God after graduating at the age of 19 as a virgin.

Hours ago, the graduate of Political Science and International Relations took to social media to declare herself as Taraba State’s youngest potential corps member.

In her words:

“I shed tears when I saw my name among the list of graduating students. Free to call me corper Justina (virgin corper)
Youngest corper from taraba state at the age of 19. It can only be God”

Reacting to this, Ken Luntsi wrote: Congratulations virgin corper….go and come back intact Koh

Allen Abanda Nella wrote:
It’s not easy actually for her to share this, it means a lot to her. She must have known all she passed through. MEANWHILE, congratulations sweetheart.

Unmi’Nihad Imran wrote:
Congratulations virgin corper A.K.A 19 year old corper. But hu deceived uew say uew be youngest corper?

