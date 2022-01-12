Reality star, Tobi Bakre shares adorable photo of his wife, Anu and their baby boy

Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has taken to social media lately, to gush over his family as he shared a photo of his wife, Anu and their newborn son, Abdulmalik.

Taking to his Instagram story moments ago the proud father of one shared an adorable photo of his wife and their baby and captioned it, “My Super 2”.

Recall that Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu, welcomed their first child together on December 30th, 2021, a baby boy named, Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre.

The excited father took to Instagram to announce the good news by sharing an adorable photo in which he bumped his fist with his bundle of joy, writing:

“If I had to write a perfect 2021, couldn’t have written a better ending than this. I got you forever Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre. Love you son 30/12/21 in the books forever. Happy new year from me and mines”