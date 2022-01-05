Reality star, Vee unfollows Neo Akpofure on Instagram amid breakup rumour

It appears the widespread rumors about BBNaija lovers, Vee and Neo Akpofure, are true as the former has now unfollowed the latter on Instagram.

The pair who found love in each other during the 5th edition of the reality TV show, are rumored to have parted ways after over a year of being together.

Reacting to the speculations during a recent Instagram live session, Vee had lashed out at their ‘shippers’ and asked them to mind their business.

“Mind your f**king business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now”, she blunted out.

However, a quick look at Vee Iye’s Instagram page shows that she has unfollowed him on the photo-sharing platform.

However, Neo is still following her, as at the time of publication of this article.