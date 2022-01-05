TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and…

Reality star, Vee unfollows Neo Akpofure on Instagram amid breakup rumour

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Peter

It appears the widespread rumors about BBNaija lovers, Vee and Neo Akpofure, are true as the former has now unfollowed the latter on Instagram.

Vee allegedly unfollows Neo Akpofure on Instagram, amid rumored breakup

The pair who found love in each other during the 5th edition of the reality TV show, are rumored to have parted ways after over a year of being together.

READ ALSO

Video of Venita hugging Neo tightly after his alleged…

“Of all things to eat this festive period, Vee choose…

Reacting to the speculations during a recent Instagram live session, Vee had lashed out at their ‘shippers’ and asked them to mind their business.

“Mind your f**king business. When I got home were you here with me. Are you here with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? I have never come on social media to announce my personal life and it is never going to happen now”, she blunted out.

However, a quick look at Vee Iye’s Instagram page shows that she has unfollowed him on the photo-sharing platform.

However, Neo is still following her, as at the time of publication of this article.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

“They slept with my wife when I was broke, I’ll use money to sleep with people’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reality star, Vee unfollows Neo Akpofure on Instagram amid breakup rumour

“He was paid well for it” – Jim Iyke finally admits his fight with Uche Maduagwu…

“I came close to you because I wanted to kill you” – Lady…

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams finally end two-year beef

“I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street” — BBNaija’s Ka3na…

Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, show off his new home on social media

Teenagers arrested for attempting to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More