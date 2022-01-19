Rev. Uma Ukpai shares his experience with his wife, a night to their wedding

Senior Pastor of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Dr Uma Ukpai has shared his experience with his wife, a night to their wedding.

The popular Reverend, in his recent sermon, revealed what his wife told him a night to their wedding.

Uma Ukpai narrated how his wife was informed that the Reverend’s family was known for having difficulties in child bearing.

Rev. Uma Ukpai said:

“A night to our wedding my wife said to me, brother Uma, I was told by people that your family don’t easily have children; we may not have a child if we get marry.

I was amazed and I blessed her to be giving birth to a child every year. We got married and she was giving birth to a child every year. Even when we had the 6th child, she said I don’t want again.

I told her to stop because the second bell has not rang. I told God not to listen to her, I am the Head of the Family. Even when we got to the village to see my mother, she screamed that my wife was pregnant for me.

My wife rejected it, and I accepted it. Today the rest is history because the family planning she mapped out couldn’t stand.”