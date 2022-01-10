TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Steve Thompson Maduka of Royal Hairs has lamented over his wife’s attitude, as he confirms rumours that he has sent her packing.

In a series of posts, Maduka revealed that he moved his wife, Sandra Iheuwa out of the house due to excessive use of social media and nonchalant attitude.

The couple tied the knot barely five months ago, and reportedly spent N45million on a flamboyant luxury wedding.

Steve Thompson wrote:

“I wasted N45million on marriage. I will not let anyone tarnish my good image. I married a wrong woman that knows how to fight. She is fighting everyone. She even lied that I gave her STD. I have been on my own for 4 years oooo. Now just 5 months wahala wants to kill me.

No man can marry this babe. She said she dealt with her ex via blog. That she will deal with me too. I moved her things myself immediately she left for the village. Her stuff is at my sister’s place in phase1. She did not move out. I moved her before her wahala kills me and told the estate gate not to let her in.”

