“Same people wey criticize Regina for marrying Ned dey congratulate her now” – Uche Maduagwu says, supports Mercy Aigbe

Entertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has advised his colleague, Mercy Aigbe, to hold her husband tight and forget about people’s opinions, as same people also criticized co-actress, Regina Daniels years ago.

Uche Maduagwu shows support for Mercy Aigbe after heavy criticisms, following her new marriage to a married man

Recall that Mercy Aigbe came under heavy criticisms from Nigerians after she took to social media to flaunt her new man, popular filmmaker Kazim Adeoti, who is said to be already married with kids.

In fact, while some followers congratulated the mother of two on finally finding love again and giving another shot at marriage, others slammed her for being with a man who is already married with kids.

On the other hand, Uche Maduagwu advised Mercy Aigbe to follow her happiness and ignore naysayers. According to him, the people who criticized Regina Daniels for marrying Ned Nwoko are now the same people celebrating them.

In his words;

“Dear Mercy, happiness is the principal thing in life, and if God takes you from the VALLEY to the Mountain top to find am, my sister hold am tightly because God fearing husband material scarce for naija. You are not just a colleague but a good friend, the same people wey criticize Regina Daniel for marrying Ned no be dem dey congratulate am now? They are like NEPA light, so unstable yet criticize others, it is so worrisome that 90% of dem Na ladies, when exactly are women going to start supporting women for naija Ni Tori Olorun?”

See the post below:

