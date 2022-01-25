African Doll, the American lady impregnated by the gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo has finally spoken about the incident.

Speaking on being pregnant for the Gospel singer, African Doll insisted on keeping the baby.

She said:

”We both know that we didn’t use protection. We both know that we were wrong. There is a still a way to handle things. He didn’t handle it right. I am not saying he has to bow to me, but there is a way you do things. Turning your back on me is wrong. Any woman on earth won’t feel okay about it. It doesn’t feel good to be abandoned or to be thrown to the side. I cannot be walking around thinking about it, life goes on”.

The American lady further expressed readiness to keep the baby while admitting that fornication is a sin, she said:

“I will keep the baby, I don’t really believe in abortions. Fornication is a sin. The bible says he who is without sin should cast the first stone. It is not my intention to hurt anybody but to bring life to the situation”.