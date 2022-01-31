Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Ozioma, wife of Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo , has finally reacted to her husband’s cheating scandal.

Recall that Sammie recently admitted to cheating on his wife, Ozioma, with an American lady who got pregnant for him.

He publicly apologized to his wife in an Instagram post and had deactivated his Instagram account since then.

Sammie in the wee hours of Monday 31st January 2022, reactivated his Instagram account.

In his welcome back message he stated that he is the righteousness of God and his grace is sufficient for him.

His wife who has been silent since the matter went viral, has finally reacted with a like on his post.

Ozioma reacted to her husband’s cheating scandal by liking his welcome back post with the love button on Instagram.

Sammie Okposo’s welcome back post,

“I am the righteousness of God in Christ i am born of God the life of God is in me christ in me the hope of glory i am free from the law from the power of sin i am no longer bound by the fear of men

God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that i have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit.

Jesus is crazy about He loves me just the way i am.Christ has redeemed me i live free all my fears and mistakes are drown in God’s perfect Love

there is therefore no condemnation to me i am in christ Jesus i walk not after the flesh but after the spirit

the law of the spirit of life in christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death

who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the lord commandeth it not……NOBODY”.

His wife’s reaction,