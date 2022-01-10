Sandra Iheuwa speaks after her husband of 5 months, Steve Thompson sent her packing

Sandra Iheuwa has reacted after her husband, Steve Thompson announced on social media that he has sent her packing.

This is coming barely 5months after it was reported that the couple spent N45million on a luxury wedding ceremony.

Steve Thompson in a recent post confirmed he has sent Sandra out of his house because she married for social media and not for having a happy home.

Steve Thompson also alleged that Sandra Iheuwa fights with everyone and does nothing in the house.

Sandra on her part, has seemingly blamed her actions on pregnancy hormones as she insists that she didn’t kill anybody.

She wrote:

“This pregnancy hormones 🤦🏽‍♀️ I don tire o na pregnancy hormones I get I no kill person”

See post below: