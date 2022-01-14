“Saying hello is demonic, if you remove ‘O’ from hello you get hell” – Mummy G.O (Video)

Nigerian preacher, Funmilayo Adebayo a.k.a Mummy G.O has sparked reactions after stating that ‘hello’ is a demonic slogan.

The preacher who became a topic of discussion after alleging that Christianity restored her virginity, stated that saying hello is a sin.

According to Mummy G.O of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, the word ‘hello’ unlike ‘hallo’ is a demonic slogan that translates to the word ‘hell’ when the ‘o’ is taken out.

This has sparked controversy on social media as Nigerians debate about her statement. While some advised that people heed to her teachings, others condemned it totally.

This is coming shortly after she tackled those using her picture to make funny memes on social media.

Watch the video below: