Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness – Reno Omokri

Popular media personality, and former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised married men about taking advice from their wives.

According to him a man seeking advice from his wife before taking decision doesn’t make him weak, but a reflection of wisdom.

His words;

“Dear husbands,

Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness. It is actually a reflection of wisdom. Two heads are better than one. You as a man are likely to be logical. Your wife may be intuitive. She may see what you don’t see! It takes two eyes to see clearly. If you see through only one eye, your vision will be out of focus. Look back to all the decisions you took without asking your wife’s opinions. You will see many mistakes. She is your second intuitive eye”.