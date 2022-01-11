TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended…

Sandra Iheuwa speaks after her husband of 5 months, Steve…

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and…

Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness – Reno Omokri

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular media personality, and former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised married men about taking advice from their wives.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

According to him a man seeking advice from his wife before taking decision doesn’t make him weak, but a reflection of wisdom.

READ ALSO

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his…

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife…

His words;

“Dear husbands,

Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness. It is actually a reflection of wisdom. Two heads are better than one. You as a man are likely to be logical. Your wife may be intuitive. She may see what you don’t see! It takes two eyes to see clearly. If you see through only one eye, your vision will be out of focus. Look back to all the decisions you took without asking your wife’s opinions. You will see many mistakes. She is your second intuitive eye”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended after 5 months

Sandra Iheuwa speaks after her husband of 5 months, Steve Thompson sent her…

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve…

Anita Joseph reacts as Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson sends wife packing after…

My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx tape scandal

How my aunt’s missing womb saved her from ritualists – Man narrates

Man narrates how a lady who turned him down and called him broke, got killed by…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of…

“Sleeping with a man on a first date doesn’t make you cheap”…

Man narrates how a man cunningly stole his phone after prostrating for him

Man narrates how a lady who turned him down and called him broke, got killed by…

I sold my Range Rover to complete my house project – Nkechi Blessing reveals

How my aunt’s missing womb saved her from ritualists – Man narrates

“Stop wasting God’s monetary blessings by buying ‘Aso Ebi’ ” – Actress, Eucharia…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More