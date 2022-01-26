“Secular musicians are waiting for you if the gospel circle doesn’t want you again” – K-Solo tells Sammie Okposo

Music producer, K-Solo, has informed gospel music minister, Sammie Okposo, that he is free to join the secular music if the gospel circle doesn’t want him again.

K-solo in a series of tweets on the micro-blogging platform slammed those condemning Sammie Okposo, after he confessed to cheating on his wife with an American lady, who got pregnant for him.

Following this many netizens criticized the gospel minister, claiming his action was not worthy of his calling.

In reaction to this, K-solo stated that most people judging Sammie are behaving like deputy Jesus because he owned up to his misdeeds.

He noted that some Apostles and Bishops sleep with people’s wives yet hide under the anointing.

He thereby informed Sammie Okposo that secular musicians are waiting for him if the gospel circle doesn’t want him again.

His words,

“All this fake Christian’s very soon you will mix sniper and ask him to drink. Deputy Jesueverywhere crying facbecauseos he came out?? What about you Bishops, Apostles that have slept with our wives and spouses, then come out to deny?

“You wereey still converge under the fornication anointing. You fight dirty to keep your fornicating pastors. Fuvk all of Y’all Thank God Mercy is not a Pastor so we are Fine. You don’t need to agree with me but We are all Thieves na Who Dem Catch be Brawo”.

“Now this one wants to heal for his home regardless of his stupidity. More Single Women Building an Empire to Accommodate More broken homes. Sad as UNA WAN KILL AM ABI? SAMMY OKPOSO, CIRCULAR MUSICIANS ARE WAITING FOR YOU IF THE GOSPEL CIRCLE DON’T WANT YOU AGAIN.”

See below,