“Sell your music, sell yourself” – Singer Simi advises up and coming artistes

Entertainment
By Adebimpe
Ace singer, Simi, has advised up and coming musicians to make use of social media to promote their music.

The talented singer tool to her insta story and stated that some up and coming musicians hardly post about their music on their social media page.

According to the mother of one, some of these up and coming musicians have nothing about their music on social media and it is not a great look.

Her words,

“You are a serious growing artist and you have only 3osts on your page. A picture of the sunset, one of aeroplane and one of your shoe. Caption – lost but don’t find me. Nothing with your music in it. That is not a great look. If you want it bad bad always be selling yourself. Leave the mysterious shit for when you have won! Even then still leave it”.

