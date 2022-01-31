TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney Hazel, has revealed what transpired between himself and colleague, Queen Mercy Atang.

According to the reality star who poured out his mind during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a minor misunderstanding led to their feud.

“I think it was a mistake and she didn’t know. That day, I was about to board a flight and she dropped a message. That particular line, I took off my profile picture…you know when you block someone, you won’t see their profile picture.

“We spoke a day before the incident. I think she had issue with someone from my fanbase…they were exchanging words. So, it appears she was trying to reach out to me to call that person to order.

“While she was doing that, I couldn’t pick because I was already airborne. Immediately I boarded the plane, I took off my profile picture, then her message dropped but it only ticked once.

“So, she thought I blocked her and also blocked me everywhere. Na phone she block, no be destiny, it’s funny to me, she has my second line but didn’t bother to call. We’ve not spoken since then but I believe we’ll resolve it,” he stated.

