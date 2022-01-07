TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her…

She was interfering in my marital affairs – Man narrates why he set his mother ablaze and killed her

Entertainment
By Shalom

The Niger State Police Command has paraded a 39-year-old man, Stephen Jiya, over the murder of his mother, Mrs Comfort Jiya.

The victim who was a former Principal of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Sabon Wuse and Maryam Babangida Girls’ Science College, Minna, lost her life after she was set on fire by her son, Stephen.

READ ALSO

Heartwarming moment Destiny Etiko welcomed her mother into…

Lady cries out as her husband announces decision to marry…

Reports gathered that Comfort was in her kitchen at her house in Darusalam Area of Minna, when her son who’s allegedly a drug addict, returned from Suleja on Monday December 20, and poured petrol on her before lighting her up.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Thursday, January 6, 2022, said the suspect confessed to the crime claiming that his mother usually intruded into his marital affairs.

“Earlier on 20/12/2021 at about 2030hrs, Police operatives attached to GRA Division arrested one Stephen Jiya aged 39yrs ‘m’ of Niger motel area of Suleja,” the PPRO stated.

“The suspect was arrested at Darusalam, Minna for the offence of culpable homicide of his mother; one Mrs Comfort Jiya aged 61yrs (deceased) ‘f’ of Darusalam, Minna.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that on 19/12/2021, he had misunderstanding with his wife at his home in Suleja which attracted intervention of neighbours and the issue was laid to rest while he left to work. On his return from work, he discovered that his wife had left home to Minna without his consent.

“He confessed further that he left Suleja to Minna on 20/12/2021 with a plastic bottle of premium motor spirit (pms) and went to the family house where he met his mother cooking in the kitchen,

“The suspect sprayed the deceased with the pms in his possession and set her abl^ze because she usually intrudes into his marital affairs, thereby suspected her for his wife’s disappearance from home.

“The outcry of the deceased and the flame attracted neighbours who rushed her to General hospital Minna and she was later referred to another medical facility where she later gave up the ghost. Suspect has been arraigned in court for prosecution.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her friend

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Man narrates experience with his father who invigilated his WAEC exam

Sylvester Oromoni’s mother breaks down in tears after Lagos govt…

Heartwarming moment Destiny Etiko welcomed her mother into her newly-built…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I’ll break your head, where’s my car?” – Portable…

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on camera in his…

She was interfering in my marital affairs – Man narrates why he set his…

Husband accuses wife of cheating on him after seeing size of son’s joystick

“He says I love you so many times a day” – Linda Ikeji gushes…

“There are many mysteries” – Daddy Freeze says as he leaks…

“Most don’t understand how far I’ve come in this life journey” – Boma says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More