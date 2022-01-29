“Side chicks are the reason a lot of men are still married” – Blessing CEO reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO , has made a shocking revelation about men who cheat on their wives.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

Blessing stated that side chicks are the reason a lot of men are still married. She made this known in an Instagram video.

In her words:

“I still said what I said side chicks are one of the major reasons a lot of men still stay married. Remove side chicks many marriages will never exist…

Deceive yourself but it is what it is. Many married men will keep punishing themselves emotionally until they realize that you can’t own a man. Behind closed doors you are powerless over this situation. So give yourself peace of mind and focus on your marriage”.

Her opinion however generated mixed reactions online as her fans took to the comments and expressed their views.

See some comments below,

@amyberry83 wrote : “Side chicks are always perfect for other people’s husband but give them their own husband, they can’t even manage/handle them. Abeg mk everybody rest 😂”.

@vikky_onuigbo wrote: “She is the head of side chicks so why wouldn’t she speak up for them”.

@realchychy wrote: “So we r normalizing cheating in this part of the world”.

See below,

