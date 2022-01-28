Singer, Bella Shmurda dragged over what he did to Wizkid (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Fast rising singer, Bella Shmurda has been dragged online for allegedly snubbing Grammy winner, Wizkid.

According to an angry fan who called out Bella Shmurda, Bella snubbed Wizkid’s birthday post about him on Instagram.

The Cash App crooner turned a new age yesterday, 27th January and he received massive birthday wishes from friends and well wishers all over the world.

Big Wiz also took to his Instagram story to wish the singer a happy birthday.

However, amid the celebrations, a fan claimed that Shmurda intentionally refused to repost Wizkid’s birthday post as he did to others.

“It over 15hr now, Bella never reposted Wizkid Instagram story wishing him happy birthday… Check it out,” the raging fan wrote.

