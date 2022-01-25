TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Sensational singer and songwriter, Olakira, has been named a brand ambassador for Maserati, an Italian luxury carmaker.

Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; gets new car

On Monday, January 24, 2022, the singer revealed the new ambassador contract in a Twitter post, as he celebrated a great win to start the new year.

READ ALSO

“Yes and na heaven I dey go” — Singer, Olakira confirms…

“Same logo, same car” -Tacha’s fans plan…

Olakira who came to the limelight with the release of his hit song “Maserati”, uploaded a video of the latest news and said that it still seems like a dream to him.

To complete the ambassador deal, Olakira was given a brand new Maserati car, by the company. He expressed his admiration for the brand and stated that he feels honoured to be affiliated with it.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote;

”Starting my own 2022 with this win! feels like a dream but an official deal with Maserati is now sealed & signed #OlakiraXmaserat”

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gifts actor Clem Ohameze N1.5M after successful surgery…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More