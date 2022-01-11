TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended…

Man shares his friend’s encounter with a 19-year-old girl

Sandra Iheuwa speaks after her husband of 5 months, Steve…

Singer, Patoranking reportedly welcomes second child with Germany-based baby mama

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular reggae dancehall singer, Patoranking has welcomed a second child, a daughter with his baby mama, according to reports.

The latest development was shared by popular IG blogger, Cutie_juls recently.

Patoranking reportedly welcomes new child with Germany-based baby mama

READ ALSO

Father of Ooni of Ife, baby mama, Pa Oladapo, counters claim…

“We needed to loose each other, to know that we needed…

According to the report, about 14 months ago, Patoranking and his baby mama based in Germany, welcomed their second daughter named Welda, but are yet to notify the public about her birth.

So far, netizens are familiar with the “Celebrate Me” crooner’s first child Wilmer, and the news about the arrival of a new baby appears a bit surprising.

The post reads in part:

“Meet Amaka, the beautiful woman in Patoranking’s life.

Our in-law Amaka resides mostly in Germany as she is a Nigerian born/German National.

We all know they had a beautiful daughter, Wilmer some years back.

Guess what? About 14 months ago, the Lord blessed them with another beautiful daughter called Welda.

For the past 7 years, it’s only been beautiful Amaka who has been the proud owner of Patranking’s love life.

Wishing them more beautiful years together ❤️❤️”

See photos attached and the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended after 5 months

Man shares his friend’s encounter with a 19-year-old girl

Sandra Iheuwa speaks after her husband of 5 months, Steve Thompson sent her…

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve…

Anita Joseph reacts as Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson sends wife packing after…

Lady shares photo of what she saw at the entrance of Mummy GO’s church

Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa returns to her husband’s house…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Patoranking reportedly welcomes second child with Germany-based baby…

“If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run” – Pastor Adeboye advises…

“You are not my author, you can’t write my story” – Kaffy schools a follower,…

“The day I lost my virginity, I called my dad to inform him” – Singer, Kizz…

BBNaija’s Tochi deletes his engagement video as his fiancée shares cryptic…

We have won – Dowen college releases another statement regarding case of…

Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa returns to her husband’s house…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More