Singer, Patoranking reportedly welcomes second child with Germany-based baby mama

Popular reggae dancehall singer, Patoranking has welcomed a second child, a daughter with his baby mama, according to reports.

The latest development was shared by popular IG blogger, Cutie_juls recently.

According to the report, about 14 months ago, Patoranking and his baby mama based in Germany, welcomed their second daughter named Welda, but are yet to notify the public about her birth.

So far, netizens are familiar with the “Celebrate Me” crooner’s first child Wilmer, and the news about the arrival of a new baby appears a bit surprising.

The post reads in part:

“Meet Amaka, the beautiful woman in Patoranking’s life.

Our in-law Amaka resides mostly in Germany as she is a Nigerian born/German National.

We all know they had a beautiful daughter, Wilmer some years back.

Guess what? About 14 months ago, the Lord blessed them with another beautiful daughter called Welda.

For the past 7 years, it’s only been beautiful Amaka who has been the proud owner of Patranking’s love life.

Wishing them more beautiful years together ❤️❤️”

