Up and coming singer, Portable Zazoo has been called out on social media for snatching a man’s girlfriend in Kenya.
This is coming barely a day after the controversial singer landed in Kenya for a show.
Few hours ago, the singer showed off a woman whom he was having a nice time with in bed.
After the video went viral, a friend of the boyfriend of the lady whom the singer was spotted with, called him out over girlfriend snatching.
Sharing a video of the same lady, he wrote,
“see portable collect my gee babe ni. Ooo. E don cause wahala for Nairobi.”
This follows several dramas and incessant fights between Portable and his manager.
Watch the video below:
