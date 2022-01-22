TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Up and coming singer, Portable Zazoo has been called out on social media for snatching a man’s girlfriend in Kenya.

This is coming barely a day after the controversial singer landed in Kenya for a show.

Few hours ago, the singer showed off a woman whom he was having a nice time with in bed.

After the video went viral, a friend of the boyfriend of the lady whom the singer was spotted with, called him out over girlfriend snatching.

Sharing a video of the same lady, he wrote,
“see portable collect my gee babe ni. Ooo. E don cause wahala for Nairobi.”

This follows several dramas and incessant fights between Portable and his manager.

Watch the video below:

