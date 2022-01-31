Singer, Rihanna reportedly pregnant with her and lover, A$AP Rocky’s first child

Popular singer and international popstar, Rihanna is pregnant with her first child, who’ll be fathered by her lover, A$AP Rocky.

According to emerging reports, the Barbadian singer and fashion line CEO, gave the news on Monday during a photoshoot with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

In some exclusive photos which were taken in New York City and then immediately shared on the ‘Gram, Rihanna’s growing baby bump was on display in a long unbuttoned pink jacket.

The photographer who took her picture shared a close-up photo of her bump on his Instagram page with the caption, “She IS!” and then tagging both the singer and the rapper.

This will be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child who became lovers since November of 2020 following years of friendship.