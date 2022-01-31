TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her…

Singer, Rihanna reportedly pregnant with her and lover, A$AP Rocky’s first child

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular singer and international popstar, Rihanna is pregnant with her first child, who’ll be fathered by her lover, A$AP Rocky.

According to emerging reports, the Barbadian singer and fashion line CEO, gave the news on Monday during a photoshoot with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting first child together

READ ALSO

“Even Don Jazzy don collect breakfast” – Reactions as photos…

“I had three miscarriages with no medical explanation” —…

In some exclusive photos which were taken in New York City and then immediately shared on the ‘Gram, Rihanna’s growing baby bump was on display in a long unbuttoned pink jacket.

The photographer who took her picture shared a close-up photo of her bump on his Instagram page with the caption, “She IS!” and then tagging both the singer and the rapper.

 

This will be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child who became lovers since November of 2020 following years of friendship.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Lady narrates experience with skit maker, Bae U

Davido and Chioma spotted together at a family gathering with their son Ifeanyi…

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Even Don Jazzy don collect breakfast” – Reactions as photos of pregnant Rihanna…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Binance CEO cites fraud as reason for blocking Nigerian users on its platform,…

“I am now a car owner” – Israel DMW says after Davido gifted him a…

“I had three miscarriages with no medical explanation” — AY’s wife, Mabel Makun…

Singer, Rihanna reportedly pregnant with her and lover, A$AP Rocky’s first child

“We celebrate all types of questionable wealth” – Noble Igwe tackles…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More