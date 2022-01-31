Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

Fast rising singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known as Ruger has finally revealed why he always wears an eye patch.

In a recent interview, Ruger was asked to shed more light on his signature one-eye look, and in his response, he said:

“My name is Ruger. I don’t shoot literally but musically I shoot. The way a sniper closes one eye to aim and hit their target is how I am with my music, one eye is shut so I can focus well, aim and hit right with my songs and projects.”

Ruger also talked about his colleague, Rema as he affirmed that education is definitely among his plans.

“Rema recently went back to school, I know. However, my plans towards furthering your education is personal. I’d do it when I want to do it and I guess you will know when it happens.”

Asked if there no pressure his parents concerning your education, the Dior Crooner answered thus

“Honestly, I won’t call it ‘pressure’. My parents are understanding of the situation and encouraged me. In the period of seeking admission into the university, I got working, just to gain knowledge from other fields.

I worked at the popular Computer Village in Lagos. I started as an apprentice at a store that fixed phones before becoming an engineer after some months. I gained all that knowledge, learnt some new things, so there wasn’t any pressure whatsoever and by the third year, I met D’Prince.”