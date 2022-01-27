TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

Singer Simi’s mum reveals why foreigners look down on Nigerians

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Jedidiah , mother of Nigerian singer, Simi, has given reasons why foreigners look down on Nigerians.

Simi and her mother
Simi and her mother

The singer’s mother in a social media post stated that the reason why foreigners look down on Nigerians is because too many Nigerians used their words to condemn Nigeria.

READ ALSO

“Enough of these old heads running the country into the…

“Drugs no good nah” — Reactions as old photos of singer,…

According to her this is the reason why foreigners who are not as intelligent as Nigerians look down at Nigerians.

In her words,

“Nigeria is rich in beautiful culture that we can sell to the outside world. This will happen if we can stand and work together. All the various tribes can use culture to unite. I was watching a Mexican show & was thinking about 🇳🇬”.

“Too many Nigerians have used their words to condemn our dear country Nigeria 🇳🇬. No wonder many foreigners who are not as intelligent as us look down on us”.

See below,

Singer Simi's mum
Singer Simi’s mum
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Simi’s mum reveals why foreigners look down on Nigerians

Lady reacts after her brother’s wife dumped him and married another man

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

“Over 80% of us are guilty of infidelity” – Delta chief says…

“Buhari administration has achieved more than the US government in terms of…

Bobrisky postpones N800M mansion’s housewarming party, after lady copied his…

Infidelity: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More