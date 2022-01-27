Singer Simi’s mum reveals why foreigners look down on Nigerians

Jedidiah , mother of Nigerian singer, Simi, has given reasons why foreigners look down on Nigerians.

The singer’s mother in a social media post stated that the reason why foreigners look down on Nigerians is because too many Nigerians used their words to condemn Nigeria.

According to her this is the reason why foreigners who are not as intelligent as Nigerians look down at Nigerians.

In her words,

“Nigeria is rich in beautiful culture that we can sell to the outside world. This will happen if we can stand and work together. All the various tribes can use culture to unite. I was watching a Mexican show & was thinking about 🇳🇬”.

“Too many Nigerians have used their words to condemn our dear country Nigeria 🇳🇬. No wonder many foreigners who are not as intelligent as us look down on us”.

