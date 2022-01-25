Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug trafficking

Skit-maker, De General has been found guilty of drug trafficking by Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Recall that the Instagram skit-maker was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) alongside his friend Caleb William, a cinematographer for being in possession of hard drugs.

Luckily for De General, the court ruled that because the volume of substance found in his possession was minimal, he would only be convicted rather than sentenced; while him and his friend were cautioned.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Justice Osiagor, however, after convicting the defendants warned them to go and sin no more.

However, further reports say the skit makers had told the court they never tasted drugs in their lives and that the substances in their possession were props for a skit they were about to shoot before their arrest by the NDLEA.