“Sleeping with a man on a first date doesn’t make you cheap” – Blessing Okoro

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has said that having sex with a man on a first date doesn’t make a lady cheap.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO said this while responding to a fan who asked her if sleeping with a man on a first date makes a woman cheap.

The relationship expert in response to this stated that sleeping with someone on the first date is by choice.

According to her sex is cheap while communication is expensive. She therefore advised the fan to go for communication as it reveals the person’s personal.

Her words,

“The fact that you even have the intention of sleeping with him is your answer. Sleeping with someone on the first date doesn’t make you cheap it’s just your choice and connection. But I will advise you talk more on the first date than sex. Sex is too cheap, communication is more expensive because it will expose their real identity and personal. Sex hide it”.

See below,

