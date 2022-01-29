“Social media is a market place” – Jym Lyke reveals why he doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Lyke , has opened up on the reason he doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram. He revealed that he doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram because social media is a market place.

Jim Lyke who has over two million followers on Instagram stated that he lives a private, public and secret life.

According to him social media is a pseudo reality and it is not what everyone wants to include in their daily lives.

The Nollywood general, while speaking in an interview; “Tea with Tay” podcast host Temisan Emmanuel, on Friday, January 28, 2022, stated that he doesn’t share his family, pleasure and personal life on social media.

“From day one I got on social media, I didn’t want to follow anybody. I wanted to establish the fact that this is a market place. It’s a pseudo reality there. It’s not what people want to take as their everyday life.

If you see any of my posts, it’s tailored. I don’t post about my family. I don’t post my pleasures. There are certain things I think should be left for one to experience alone.

There are three tiers of life that I live. I live the private life, the public life, and the secret life. Social media is public life. If I want to make a statement in style, if I want to make a statement on my ideology and principles, if I want to market something, or if I want to set a new understanding on my opinion of something, that is where I should be. If I’m having a good time with people that don’t mind being on that platform, I go there.”

“I have kids that run the mall at every part of the world and no one will say, ‘I know that”.

