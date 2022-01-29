“Social media is a market place” – Jym Lyke reveals why he doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Lyke , has opened up on the reason he doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram. He revealed that he doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram because social media is a market place.

Jim Lyke who has over two million followers on Instagram stated that he lives a private, public and secret life.

According to him social media is a pseudo reality and it is not what everyone wants to include in their daily lives.

The Nollywood general, while speaking in an interview; “Tea with Tay” podcast host Temisan Emmanuel, on Friday, January 28, 2022, stated that he doesn’t share his family, pleasure and personal life on social media.

His interview with Temisan,

“From day one I got on social media, I didn’t want to follow anybody. I wanted to establish the fact that this is a market place. It’s a pseudo reality there. It’s not what people want to take as their everyday life.

If you see any of my posts, it’s tailored. I don’t post about my family. I don’t post my pleasures. There are certain things I think should be left for one to experience alone.

There are three tiers of life that I live. I live the private life, the public life, and the secret life. Social media is public life. If I want to make a statement in style, if I want to make a statement on my ideology and principles, if I want to market something, or if I want to set a new understanding on my opinion of something, that is where I should be. If I’m having a good time with people that don’t mind being on that platform, I go there.”

“I have kids that run the mall at every part of the world and no one will say, ‘I know that”.

