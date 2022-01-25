“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real life” – OAP Dotun

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

On air media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape popularly known as Do2tun, has stated that most things on social media are not the same in real life.

Do2tun in a post on his Instagram page advised people not to pray to have everything they see on social media.

In his words people should rather pray to God for the desires of their heart. He added that people should set their goals as their life maybe better than the person they look up to.

He wrote,

“Don’t pray to have everything you see on social media. Most times, what it seems like is not what it is in real life. Ask God for your desires not what he gave Mr or Mrs X.

Choose your life and set goals 1st.. it might be better than the person you are looking up to.. toh! what do I know! We all are not perfect!”.

