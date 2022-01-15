Speed Darlington cries out as his neighbor storms his house to beat him up

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has cried out on social media after his female neighbor stormed his house with thugs to beat him up.

This is coming shortly after Speed Darlington threatened to beat her up for allegedly assaulting him and breaking his door.

According to Speed Darlington, the lady accused him of taking videos of her residence and posting it on social media.

Speed Darlington wrote:

“Can I have my neighbor arrested & how much will it cost me does anybody know if there is order of protection in Nigerian criminal system? look what my neighbor did this morning, wanna drag her to the end of earths “SPEEDY I am sorry” will not end this. Please support me stream and download my song so I can upgrade my life🙏🏿.

I ask why are you banging on my door at this hour she say I’m making videos and posting about her residence, who the fuck is you to control me? I did not put your face in my video so how will people know that you live here this is not your private house you are only paying for your flat not the whole building. I pull out a knife to stab her she ran in the house I was ready to waste her she came into my personal space.”

Shortly after he called her out, the lady stormed his house with thugs to deal with him.

Watch video below: