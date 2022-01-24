TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has gushed over her new lover, Kazim Adeoti, amid the heavy backlash she’s facing.

Mercy Aigbe has been dragged mercilessly on social media following her marriage to a married man with four children.

Mercy Aigbe, however, snubbed all side distractions as she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her new husband with more photos.

Celebrating her man, she referred to him as her king, as she thanked him for being her peace and happiness.

“Alhaji and Hajia Kazim Adeoti 😍❤️
Still celebrating you my King! May you continue be celebrated all the days of your life!

Thank you for being my Peace, My Happiness, May Almighty Allah continue to bless your path and uplift you beyond your imaginations,” she wrote.

