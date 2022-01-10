“Stop wasting God’s monetary blessings by buying ‘Aso Ebi’ ” – Actress, Eucharia Anunobi preaches (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi has said that people who buy ‘aso ebi‘ for parties are actually wasting monetary blessings from God.

While saying this during a preaching session on her Instagram page, Eucharia Anunobi warned her fans to desist from wasting money in such ways.

Eucharia Anunobi warns against wasting God's monetary blessings by buying "Aso ebi"

The actress cum preacher, advised that individuals should wear what they have to parties instead of buying ‘aso ebi’, which she believes is wasting God’s monetary blessings.

In her words;

“It is not a must to wear ‘aso ebi’. It is not a must to buy that uniform. If you’re invited to that party, whatever you have in your wardrobe, please wear it and go.

Because if you calculate how much money you spend on all those ‘aso ebi’ and those uniforms, you will see that you’re wasting a lot of monetary blessings that God gives to you.”

Watch her speak below:

