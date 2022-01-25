“Super Eagles will return stronger to fight for our nation” – Alex Iwobi tells Nigerians following AFCON exit

Nigerian professional footballer, Alex Iwobi, has taken to social media to thank fans for their support following the Super Eagles exit from the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Alex Iwobi thanked Nigerians for their support during the tournament and assured them that the Super Eagles would return stronger to make the country proud.

In his words;

“Moments Of Joy Can Quickly Turn Into Pain And Anguish. As Much As It’s A Part Of Football, We Came For More.. Our Fans Who Shared These Moments With Us Both In Cameroon And Across The World Deserved More! The Beauty Of The Game Is The Next Moment Of Jubilation Is Never Too Far Round The Corner. We, Will, Be Back To Fight For Our Nation, Stronger. We Owe It To You, And I Owe It To Myself. Thank You For All The Words Of Support & Encouragement – It Doesn’t Go Unnoticed.”

See his post below: